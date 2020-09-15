https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/democrats-michael-savage-ideology-mob/2020/09/15/id/987122

Conservative radio host Michael Savage on Tuesday said the Democratic ideology has been tried in other nations and led to the deaths of millions of people.

“We are now fighting not a race, not a person, we’re fighting an ideology,” Savage told Newsmax TV‘s “The Chris Salcedo Show.” “This ideology has been tried in other nations. Everywhere the new Democrat ideology has been tried, millions have died.

“Everywhere the new American Democrat ideology, pushed by the left, the far left, the so-called squad, Bernie Sanders, the godfather of hatred, has poisoned the minds of these people.

“And now they’re trying to force upon us something that has been tried in Russia (30 million dead), China (40 million dead), Cambodia (6 million dead). Wherever this ideology has been tried, it metastasizes into the deaths of millions of people. And unfortunately, we have Americans that do not know that this ideology is not a brand-new phenomenon. It’s very old. It’s as old as the devil himself.”

Savage, host of “The Savage Nation,” also said the upcoming 2020 presidential election is the most important in American history.

“If this man loses, they will unleash a tidal wave upon this nation unlike any we have ever seen,” Savage concluded. “It is our fight for America; it is the battle that we all must fight together. And as flawed as Donald Trump is, he’s all we’ve got between us and the mobs. It’s that simple.”

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

