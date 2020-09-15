https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/516550-mlb-owner-its-very-necessary-to-vote-for-trump

The owner of the Los Angeles Angels said Monday it is “very necessary” to reelect President TrumpDonald John TrumpDemocrats, advocates seethe over Florida voting rights ruling Russian jets identified in Trump campaign ad calling for support for the troops Democratic Senate candidate ‘hesitant’ to get COVID-19 vaccine if approved this year MORE in the Nov. 3 election.

“We all know where we’ve been,” Arte Moreno said at a recent Latinos for Trump event in Phoenix, according to USA Today. “It’s necessary to focus on today and the future, and it’s very necessary to vote for President Trump.”

Moreno is a Vietnam veteran and fourth-generation Mexican American. He has said Trump’s leadership would assist with small-business dreams, citing his own inspirations as a businessman before he acquired the Phoenix-based Outdoor Systems advertising in 1984 and sold it for $8.3 billion in stock in 1999.

He has offered longtime support to GOP candidates in his tenure as owner of the Angels. He purchased the team for $184 million in 2003 and has driven its value to nearly $2 billion, Forbes reported.

Federal Election Committee records show Moreno donated $5,400 to the Trump campaign in 2017.

His wife, Carole Moreno, has contributed an additional $43,600 to Republican candidates since Jan. 1, 2019, including $10,600 offered to a political action committee for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellDemocratic Senate candidate ‘hesitant’ to get COVID-19 vaccine if approved this year Trump order on drug prices faces long road to finish line McConnell: Democrats would ‘disfigure’ Senate by nixing filibuster MORE (R-Ky.) last year.

Monday marked Trump’s fifth visit to Arizona this election year. His speech was interrupted multiple times by standing ovations and chants of “Four more years!”

General election polls from FiveThirtyEight on Sept. 13 show Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocrats, advocates seethe over Florida voting rights ruling Trump order on drug prices faces long road to finish line There’s no debate: America needs an equitable and resilient government MORE running a close race in the state, with the former vice president polling at 47 percent and Trump polling at 44 percent.

Surveys coming out of Florida last week showed that Biden’s support among Latinos is trailing Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonSean Hannity and Lou Dobbs to be deposed in Seth Rich lawsuit: report There’s no debate: America needs an equitable and resilient government Democrats worry Biden playing it too safe MORE’s in 2016, leading to concerns that the former vice president could lose a pivotal swing state.

Still, Biden has the backing of most young Latino voters in the nation. A recent poll revealed 60 percent of Latinos between the ages of 18 and 34 support the former VP.

