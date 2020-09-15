https://amgreatness.com/2020/09/15/morning-greatness-president-trump-welcomes-israel-bahrain-uae-to-sign-abraham-accords/
Good Tuesday morning.
Here is what’s on the president’s agenda today:
- The president participates in the arrival of the Minister of Foreign Affairs for the Kingdom of Bahrain
- President Trump participates in a bilateral meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain
- The president participates in the arrival of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates
- President Trump participates in a bilateral meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates
- The president and the first lady participate in the arrival of the Prime Minister of the State of Israel and Mrs. Netanyahu
- President Trump participates in a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of the State of Israel
- The president and the first lady participate in an Abraham Accords Signing Ceremony
- President Trump participates in a working lunch with the Prime Minister of the State of Israel, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates and the Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain
- The president participates in an ABC News Town Hall Event
Election news:
Kamala Harris accidentally touts plans under a ‘Harris administration’ during virtual roundtable
Report: Campaign Keeping Biden in ‘Sanitizer-Saturated Bubble,’ Aides Concerned About Health
Indoor Trump Nevada rally site fined $3,000 for violating state ban on large gatherings
Down-ballot Dems split from Biden on door-knocking
Blah blah blah. Michael Cohen: Trump’s disdain towards Obama was ‘purely racial’
Biden calls Trump a ‘climate arsonist’ who ‘won’t take responsibility’ for wildfires
Trump says if ‘weak’ Biden can vote in person, ‘any American can do it’
Biden proposes $5 trillion in new spending, undaunted by Trump’s massive deficits
Riots/protests/Black Lives Matter/crime:
Several Recent Protests And Riots Sparked By Deaths Of Armed Suspects
Conservative think tank Heritage launches pro-police billboards in three cities
Two Hospitalized During Sacramento Anti-Trump Protest
Black Police Chief Says It’s An ‘Extremely Rough Time To Be A Police Officer’
Manhunt intensifies for gunman who shot two deputies in LA
150 NYC Business Leaders Pen Letter to de Blasio Asking that Order Be Restored
Rioters Rage in Lancaster After Police-Involved Shooting of Man with a Knife
Coronavirus news:
Pennsylvania: Judge Rules Wolf, Levine’s Shutdown Orders Unconstitutional
LOL. Top HHS spokesman runs through conspiracies in video and claims without evidence CDC scientists are working to resist Trump
White House blocks Navarro from testifying to House panel about ventilator deal
Chinese virologist posts report claiming COVID-19 was made in Wuhan lab
University of Pittsburgh scientists discover antibody that ‘neutralizes’ virus that causes coronavirus
Trump HHS spokesperson Michael Caputo deletes Twitter account after late-night rant
Vaccine maker got $1 billion from taxpayers. Now it’s boosting drug prices
Other morsels:
JK Rowling’s new book renews transgender criticism
Axios Deletes Tweet Linking Criticism Of Netflix’s ‘Cuties’ To QAnonAnd th Conspiracy
US Freezes Imports On Goods Made By Uighur Forced Labor In Chinese ‘Re-Education’ Camps In Xinjiang
Postal police union sues USPS, DeJoy over limits to mail theft enforcement authority
Justice Department watchdog is probing handling of Roger Stone case
Once-standout DEA agent says he conspired with drug cartel
Five Connecticut residents infected with flesh-eating bacteria in Long Island Sound
Vindman says Trump is Putin’s ‘useful idiot’, considers himself a ‘never-Trumper’
Drip, drip, drip. Facebook says it’s cracking down on climate change misinformation. Scientists say it’s not doing enough.
Trump issues stark warning to Iran after reports country is considering plot to assassinate US ambassador
Vinyl record sales surpass CDs for the first time since the 1980s
Judge rules Chad Wolf likely unlawfully serving as Homeland Security secretary and temporarily blocks some asylum restrictions
Pompeo’s wife emailed State Department staff for help with personal Christmas cards, source says
South Dakota AG involved in fatal car accident over the weekend told officers he hit a deer: Police
And that’s all I’ve got, now go beat back the angry mob!