https://pjmedia.com/election/tyler-o-neil/2020/09/15/a-harris-administration-most-americans-think-biden-wont-finish-out-a-first-term-n933029

As PJ Media’s Stephen Kruiser noted in the Morning Briefing on Tuesday, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) seemed to let slip her plans for Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. should he win on November 3.

“A Harris administration,” the senator began. She quickly caught herself, adding, “together with Joe Biden as the president of the United States… a Biden-Harris administration.”

Kruiser called this “the Mother of all Freudian slips,” but for many Americans, it was simply “making the subtext text.” According to a Rasmussen poll from August, most likely U.S. voters said it is likely Biden’s running mate will become president before the end of the Democrat’s potential term.

Rasmussen asked Americans, “If Biden is elected in November, how likely is it that his running mate will be president before the end of Biden’s four-year term — very likely, somewhat likely, not very likely or not at all likely?”

A whopping 59 percent of likely U.S. voters said it is “likely” Biden’s running mate — who had not yet been announced at the time — would become president before the end of the Democrat’s term. Thirty-nine percent said it is “very likely,” while 20 percent said it is “somewhat likely.” Another 21 percent said it is “not very likely.” Only 14 percent said it is “not at all likely.”

Kruiser wrote that “Kamala Harris is the one-woman progressive army that the Democrats are hoping to use Joe Biden’s centrist Trojan Horse to sneak into the White House.” Indeed, Biden has described himself as a “transition candidate” — and it seems he is a transition to a particularly prickly, tyrannical, and unscrupulous senator who didn’t even last until the Iowa Caucuses in the 2020 Democratic primary.

Kamala Harris may not be the top of the ticket, but most Americans saw through the charade — even before Biden’s running mate had been announced.

Make no mistake: a vote for Joe Biden is really a vote for Kamala Harris, for the woman who refused to defend Proposition 8 even after most Californians had voted for it, who prosecuted the pro-life free speech of David Daleiden exposing Planned Parenthood’s trafficking in aborted baby body parts, who shamelessly tried to run away from her record as a prosecutor in the primary, and who vociferously condemned Joe Biden until she realized that Biden was her ticket to the presidency.

Editor’s Note: Want to support PJ Media so we can continue telling the truth about the Biden-Harris campaign? Join PJ Media VIP TODAY and use the promo code LAWANDORDER to get 25% off your VIP membership.

Tyler O’Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

