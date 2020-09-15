https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/mostly-peaceful-democrat-destroys-trump-display-raw/

I just continue to be amazed by the many, many Trump supporters who still don’t understand how dangerous appearing out in public with any Trump paraphenalia is. I’m not saying don’t wear your hat. I’m saying, if you wear your hat, be prepared for incidents like this one and ones much worse. Why do they continue to refuse to face reality? Their lives are in danger.

We live in a world–from the best explanation I’ve heard–where both young and far older souls (those are in the process of “cycling off” 3D) “live.” Younger souls crave situations which bring high drama and large situations for growth.

The older souls are simply aghast at the level of hate and vitriol they see. They cannot believe that the world is devolving into a tired mess. They find nothing romantic nor exciting about this age…tacky tech appears to be the game… which, again, is boring. Boring. As in boring.

Where do we start the next war?

Who gets the assets from the next Syria?

Who strips freedom from anything a human can touch?

Who craves death like a sugar addict craves a Mars bar?

The same ol’ same ol’. Treading the same tired dogma.

