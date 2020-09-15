http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/G6RFxNZbvYA/

“MSNBC Live” anchor Stephanie Ruhle on Tuesday claimed there is a difference between Democratic socialism and the socialism seen in Venezuela and Cuba.

Former Rep. Carlos Curbelo (R-FL) told Ruhle that if Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden wants to win the state of Florida, he should refrain from taking socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) advice.

“Bernie Sanders is the reason why the socialist label has stuck for some voters on Joe Biden,” Curbelo argued. “Bernie Sanders is the reason why a lot of south Florida Hispanics, in particular, are afraid that the Democratic Party has moved too far to the left, why they’re susceptible to this messaging from the Trump campaign that they should fear the Democratic Party.”

“If I was Joe Biden, I would not be taking Senator Sanders’ advice,” he added.

Ruhle pushed back against the notion of Sanders’ Democratic socialism being the same as the socialism seen in the countries where the Hispanics living in south Florida have fled. She also pointed out that Biden does not associate himself with either form of socialism.

“Two reminders: Democratic socialism is a lot different from the socialism from the countries where they come from, and Joe Biden doesn’t associate himself with either set of principles,” Ruhle told Curbelo.

