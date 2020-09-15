https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/15/msnbcs-stephanie-ruhle-hails-eric-garcetti-for-laying-out-facts-on-why-joe-biden-needs-to-win-to-save-us-from-the-climate-crisis-video/

MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle was apparently very impressed with Joe Biden’s climate change alarmism yesterday, because today, she welcomed L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti to double down on it:

“Facts.” You keep using that word, Stephanie. We do not think it means what you think it means.

Hey, it’s good enough for Stephanie Ruhle!

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...