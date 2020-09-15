https://hannity.com/media-room/nancy-unhinged-pelosi-dismisses-historic-middle-east-peace-deals-as-trumps-distractions-from-covid/

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi largely dismissed two historic Middle East peace agreements brokered by the White House in recent days; calling the deals a “distraction” from the daily CoVID death count.

“How much credit do you give the President for these peace agreements?” asked CNN’s Wolf Blitzer.

“Hopefully it will be beneficial to the region,” said Pelosi. “Good for him for having a distraction on a day when the numbers of people who are dying from this virus only increased.”

.@SpeakerPelosi says that #BahrainIsrael peace agreement was a “distraction” from the coronavirus increased number of deaths… Do you agree with #Pelosi? pic.twitter.com/3nsMol7PjU — Trish Regan (@trish_regan) September 13, 2020

Watch Pelosi’s comments above.

