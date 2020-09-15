https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/nevada-company-hosted-president-trumps-indoor-campaign-rally-will-face-3000-fine-violating-covid-order-banning-large-gatherings/

President Trump held rallies in Nevada over the weekend despite Democrat Governor Sisolak’s efforts to cancel the events with his tyrannical Coronavirus restrictions.

Trump held a massive indoor rally in Henderson, Nevada on Sunday night and the Covid police are punishing the company that hosted the rally.

Xtreme Manufacturing is now facing a $3,000 fine for violating Sisolak’s Covid order banning large groups of 50 people or more.

This is tyranny and political retaliation.

CNN reported:

The Nevada company that hosted an indoor campaign rally for President Donald Trump attended by thousands of people will face a fine of $3,000 for violating state coronavirus guidelines banning large gatherings. Sunday’s rally in Henderson, Nevada — which was held inside a facility owned by Xtreme Manufacturing — was expected to violate the state’s restriction on gatherings of 50 people or more. Attendees at the rally were not required to wear masks, and there was little social distancing. The city of Henderson had warned Xtreme Manufacturing that it would be violating the regulations if the rally proceeded.

“During the event, a compliance officer observed six violations of the directives and the City’s Business Operations Division has issued a Business License Notice of Violation to Xtreme Manufacturing and assessed a penalty of $3,000,” Kathleen Richards, senior public information officer for the city of Henderson, told CNN in a statement Monday.

