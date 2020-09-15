https://www.theblaze.com/news/no-police-no-peace-billboards-pop-up-across-the-country-in-bid-to-support-officers

Six billboards that read “No Police, No Peace” have popped up in three major U.S. cities.

Heritage Action for America announced on Monday that billboards went up in Atlanta, Dallas, and New York City.

The billboards — a call to action to support law enforcement officials — come amid a time of heightened police-community tensions in the country.

‘No Police, No Peace’

According to The Daily Signal, Jessica Anderson — executive director of Heritage Action of America — said, “Americans want safety, security, and a clear vision for how to quell the violence. I am excited to announce the launch of these billboards today, because you cannot have peace without the police.”

The six billboards — which call on citizens to sign the Heritage Action’s Police Pledge — will remain up for two weeks.

Anderson added that the billboards are meant to be especially impactful for the cities in which they were placed.

“These cities are facing rising violence, deep cuts to public safety, and the resignation of their top police officers,” she explained. “This is a time for all citizens and leaders to come together to support the important work and sacrifices of our law enforcement officers and push back against the left’s campaign to defund the police.”

The

pledge, which has received 106,364 signatures at the time of this reporting, calls on Americans to stand with the police, and “pledge to oppose any bill, resolution, or movement to ‘Defund the Police.'”

The pledge reads:

A lawful society—free from mob rule and violent insurrection—is not possible without Law Enforcement. Police Officers have chosen a noble profession. They dedicate their lives to upholding the law and protecting the sacred rights of their fellow citizens. As a profession, they deserve support and respect. I stand with America’s Police and pledge to oppose any bill, resolution, or movement to “Defund the Police.”

Those who have already signed the pledge include former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R), and nearly 100 congressmen and women, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas); Josh Hawley (R-Mo.); and more.

“Now is the time for our elected officials at all levels of government to take a stand for peace and security over anarchy and chaos. Supporting police is not partisan. It’s American,” Anderson added. “Lawmakers should push back against violent rhetoric and dangerous policies that would undermine our communities. Our law enforcement supports us every day, and it’s time we support them back.”

‘Back the Blue’

Anderson also appeared on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” to discuss the billboard placements.

“Americans want safety and security, and so we are rolling out these billboards today with a very simple message: ‘No police, no peace,'” she said. “We know, like many millions of Americans across the country, that the only chance this country has for safety and security is with a strong law enforcement.”

Anderson said the foundation aims to encourage Americans to support law enforcement officials and preserve the importance and honor of the profession.

“[W]e wanted to put these billboards in places like Times Square, Dallas, Atlanta, Georgia, to really send the message that millions of Americans do ‘Back the Blue,’ do support law enforcement and want to encourage our elected officials, our politicians, our pundits to be strong in their support for law enforcement — to push back against the violence, to push back against the anarchy, and to do it in a way that provides safety and security in a meaningful way at the local level,” she said.

