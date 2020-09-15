https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/shopping-stores-survey-americans/2020/09/15/id/987015

Over one-third of Americans reported that they would be happy if they never shopped in a store again following the coronavirus pandemic, according to a survey shared with Business Insider.

The poll, which was conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of the 3D sensor-maker Sense Photonics, shows that almost three-quarters of Americans would rather buy from stores that offer contactless curbside pickup rather than stores that don’t, and more than one-in-three say they would be happy to forgo traditional, in-store shopping altogether.

70% of Americans would prefer totally contactless shopping.

72% of Americans are more likely to shop at a store that offers contactless shopping than a store that doesn’t.

35% of Americans wouldn’t mind never making an in-store retail purchase again.

“Consumer shopping preferences are shifting and retailers are starting to adapt to a frictionless experience,” Sense Photonics CEO Shauna McIntyre said in a press release. “The retailers that embrace automation and introduce high-performance 3D vision systems and other sensors into their industrial and commercial workflows are more likely to stay ahead of consumer preferences. This new era of technology is essential to scaling time-sensitive processes like order fulfillment.”

The Harris Poll, a part of market research firm Harris Insights & Analytics, conducted the survey from August 17-19, 2020, polling 2,039 adults in the U.S. with no margin of error.

