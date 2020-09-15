https://www.dailywire.com/news/oops-biden-accidentally-refers-to-harris-biden-administration

Now it’s official: It’s the Harris-Biden ticket.

A couple of days after Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris referred to the “Harris administration,” Joe Biden on Tuesday accidentally called it the “Harris-Biden administration.”

“A Harris-Biden administration is going to relaunch that effort and keep pushing it further to make it easier for military spouses and veterans to find meaningful careers, to ensure teachers know how to support military children in their classrooms,” Biden said during a veterans roundtable in Tampa, Florida.

Biden’s blunder came after Harris on Saturday elevated herself to the top of the ticket: “A Harris administration, together with Joe Biden as the president of the United States,” the California senator told Arizona business owners.

President Trump’s campaign had a field day with Harris’s error, portraying Biden as “a Trojan horse for the radical Left” and Harris as “among those pulling the strings.”

“And now, with a Freudian slip, she’s outright admitting it,” Trump spokesman Jake Schneider wrote in an email to reporters.

Wags on social media quickly jumped on the mistake.

“Joe better hire a food taster,” Ricochet Editor-in-Chief Jon Gabriel wrote on Twitter.

“Uh oh, Kamala. You weren’t supposed to say that part out loud!!” Daily Caller’s Greg Price wrote.

“Wow… and there you have folks. Direct from the ventriloquist’s mouth. Puppet Joe Biden is just there to pave the way for the “Harris Administration with special guest: Joe Biden,” wrote another person on Twitter.

Wow…….. and there you have folks. Direct from the ventriloquist’s mouth. Puppet Joe Biden is just there to pave the way for the “Harris Administration with special guest: Joe Biden” https://t.co/UlwMLxLLZo — YouKnowYouKnowTheThing (@YouKnowYouKno13) September 15, 2020

“Everyone knew this was the end game. It’s just a matter how they’ll put old Joe to sleep??” wrote another.

If elected, Biden, 77, would be the oldest person to take office.

Meanwhile, Trump is calling for Biden to take a drug test before the presidential debates.

“I don’t know which Biden is going to show up because I watched him during the [Democratic] debates, when they had 20 people on the stage … and I watched him and he was a disaster,” Trump said during an interview with “Fox & Friends.” “You don’t get worse. He was grossly incompetent.”

But Trump said that during a one-on-one debate on March 15 between Biden and former Democratic candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Biden was better.

“I watched him against Bernie, he was OK, he wasn’t Winston Churchill, that I can tell you, but he was OK, he was fine,” Trump said.

That has given the president pause.

“What did he do? What happened to him all of a sudden? Because he was OK, it was an extraordinarily boring debate, but he got through it,” Trump said. “And I said, ‘What’s the difference between now and some of those classic moments in the other debates,’ and something was strange in my opinion.”

“I won’t say what, but a lot of people think something happens, but you can’t do that kind of stuff. You just can’t do that kind of stuff,” he said.

Trump said he’d be happy to take a drug test ahead of the debates.

“I would take one, too,” Trump said. “He’s taking something, or taking something that gives him some clarity … Maybe he had 15 cups of coffee.”

“I think he should take a drug test,” the president said. “Joe is lost, Joe is lost. We can’t have a president that is mentally lost.”

