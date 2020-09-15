https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/15/paul-rudd-shouldve-filmed-a-psa-warning-andrew-cuomo-about-covid-19-and-nursing-homes/

Paul Rudd is trending right now over this dopey PSA he filmed for Gov. Andrew Cuomo scolding New York millennials for not wearing masks and spreading COVID-19:

Certified young person Paul Rudd wants you to wear a mask. Listen up: pic.twitter.com/GTks5NUBmR — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) September 14, 2020

Maybe Rudd should’ve filmed a PSA back in March warning Gov. Cuomo of the dangers of putting corona-infected patients into nursing homes? That would’ve been helpful:

You are responsible for the greatest death toll in the country. — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) September 14, 2020

But, instead, he’s blaming millennials who aren’t dying from the disease and are being crushed by his shutdown policies in the state:

What does Paul Rudd have to say about all of the senior citizens you killed? Also f*ck you https://t.co/81ndHF0Fhe — CCP IS ASSHOE (@noahsmom7) September 15, 2020

A well-deserved spot on the list:

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

