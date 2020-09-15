https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/15/paul-rudd-shouldve-filmed-a-psa-warning-andrew-cuomo-about-covid-19-and-nursing-homes/
Paul Rudd is trending right now over this dopey PSA he filmed for Gov. Andrew Cuomo scolding New York millennials for not wearing masks and spreading COVID-19:
Certified young person Paul Rudd wants you to wear a mask. Listen up: pic.twitter.com/GTks5NUBmR
— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) September 14, 2020
Maybe Rudd should’ve filmed a PSA back in March warning Gov. Cuomo of the dangers of putting corona-infected patients into nursing homes? That would’ve been helpful:
You are responsible for the greatest death toll in the country.
— Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) September 14, 2020
But, instead, he’s blaming millennials who aren’t dying from the disease and are being crushed by his shutdown policies in the state:
What does Paul Rudd have to say about all of the senior citizens you killed? Also f*ck you https://t.co/81ndHF0Fhe
— CCP IS ASSHOE (@noahsmom7) September 15, 2020
A well-deserved spot on the list:
✍🏼nominated✍🏼for✍🏼the✍🏼List✍🏼 pic.twitter.com/daavbVb4s4
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) September 15, 2020
***