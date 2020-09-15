https://thehill.com/homenews/house/516464-pelosi-house-will-stay-in-session-until-agreement-is-reached-on-coronavirus

Speaker Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiTrump order on drug prices faces long road to finish line Overnight Defense: Dems divided on length of stopgap spending measure | Afghan envoy agrees to testify before House panel | Trump leans into foreign policy in campaign’s final stretch Pence seeks to boost Daines in critical Montana Senate race MORE (D-Calif.) on Tuesday announced that the House will remain in session until the parties have an agreement on another round of emergency coronavirus relief.

In a conference call with the House Democratic Caucus — the first since the chamber returned from a long summer recess — Pelosi indicated she isn’t willing to accept a “skinny” legislative package and told her troops the chamber’s calendar will be extended until an agreement is sealed, according to sources on the call.

“We have to stay here until we have a bill,” Pelosi told lawmakers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The surprise development reflects both the severity of the public health and economic crises caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the growing pressure Pelosi is facing from the moderate wing of her party, which is clamoring for leadership to vote on another aid package before Congress leaves town again for the elections.

Leaders of the Blue Dog Democrats have, for weeks, pressed Pelosi and other party leaders to take up another relief bill pre-election. On Monday, leaders of the New Democrat Coalition piled on, warning that lawmakers in battleground districts could be particularly harmed by congressional inaction. And leaders of the Problem Solvers, a bipartisan group, are set Tuesday morning to unveil a new aid package topping $1.5 trillion.

“We are not in any way attempting to undermine the Speaker’s negotiating positions,” Rep. Ann Kuster Ann McLane KusterLawmakers press CDC for guidance on celebrating Halloween during pandemic Chinese tech giants caught up in rising US-China tensions Democratic lawmakers introduce legislation to ensure US can mass-produce COVID-19 vaccine MORE (D-N.H.), a member of the New Democrats, said Monday evening. “Having said that we are taking the position that we want a deal and we don’t think we should adjourn until we have it.”

Pelosi on Tuesday said she agreed, vowing to extend the House’s initial recess date of Oct. 2 if the sides haven’t reached a deal beforehand.

“We are committed to staying here until we have an agreement,” she told CNBC’s Jim Cramer.

ADVERTISEMENT

What such an agreement looks like — or whether it’s even possible — remains unclear. Pelosi and the Democrats had passed a $3.4 trillion relief package through the House in May, and the Speaker has since offered to bring the price tag down to $2.2 trillion. But both proposals were roundly rejected by the White House and Republicans in the Senate, who were calling for legislation in the $1 trillion range.

Highlighting just how far apart the sides are, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellDemocratic Senate candidate ‘hesitant’ to get COVID-19 vaccine if approved this year Trump order on drug prices faces long road to finish line McConnell: Democrats would ‘disfigure’ Senate by nixing filibuster MORE (R-Ky.) last week offered an even slimmer proposal: a $650 billion package that excluded key demands of Pelosi and the Democrats, including hundreds of billions of dollars in funding for food stamps, the Postal Service, rental assistance and help for state and local governments struggling through the pandemic.

The package was a non-starter with Democrats, who quickly shot it down. But that has only fueled the Republican attacks that Democrats are unwilling to compromise on another round of emergency aid, even as tens of millions of workers remain unemployed and tens of thousands of businesses are grappling to survive.

Even as she vowed to keep the House in session, Pelosi did not back off her insistence that the next aid package must be robust, telling Democrats on Tuesday’s call that “a skinny bill is a Republican bill.”

A number of senior Democrats in the liberal-leaning caucus are racing to Pelosi’s side. Several committee chairs — including Reps. Maxine Waters Maxine Moore WatersOmar invokes father’s death from coronavirus in reaction to Woodward book Business groups increasingly worried about death of filibuster Pelosi, Mnuchin talk stimulus but stalemate remains MORE (D-Calif.), Richard Neal Richard Edmund NealOn The Money: Senate Democrats block GOP relief bill | Senators don’t expect stimulus until after election | Jobless claims plateau Top Democrat urges IRS to expedite letters to non-filers about stimulus payments Massachusetts proves Puerto Ricans are the secret key to Dem victory in November MORE (D-Mass.) and Bobby Scott Robert (Bobby) Cortez ScottThis week: House returns for pre-election sprint House to tackle funding, marijuana in September Congress is on recess while students struggle with food security MORE (D-Va.) — all spoke up during the caucus call to back the Speaker in her hard-line negotiations with the White House.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, not everyone is on board. Reps. Peter DeFazio Peter Anthony DeFazioTrump Jr. seeks to elect ‘new blood’ to Republican Party OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Trump’s pitch to Maine lobstermen falls flat | White House pushed to release documents on projects expedited due to coronavirus | Trump faces another challenge to rewrite of bedrock environmental law NEPA White House pushed to release documents on projects expedited due to coronavirus MORE (D-Ore.), chairman of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, and Kim Schrier Kimberly (Kim) Merle SchrierWashington Rep. Kim Schrier wins primary US ill-prepared for coronavirus-fueled mental health crisis Gun control group rolls out House endorsements MORE (D-Wash.), a physician, also spoke up on the call urging passage of another relief package before the next recess.

Extending the calendar will likely lead to grumbling from some lawmakers, who are eager to return quickly to their districts ahead of the Nov. 3 elections. Some of those members may opt to vote by proxy, a system Pelosi adopted earlier in the year to acknowledge the unique public health threat posed by the coronavirus.

Updated at 11:05 a.m.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

