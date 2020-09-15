https://www.dailywire.com/news/pennsylvania-sheriff-changes-to-republican-after-violent-riots-democratic-party-has-left-me

Westmoreland County Sheriff James Albert announced this week that he has changed his party affiliation from Democrat to Republican following months of violent riots and attacks on law enforcement by leftists.

“It was a really difficult decision and I’ve thought long and hard about it, but I feel I stand for the ideals of the Republican Party platform more than the Democrats today,” Albert said. “I’ve been a lifelong Democrat, but a conservative Democrat at that. I’m pro-life, a strong supporter of the Second Amendment, a lifetime member of the NRA and, today, I feel my ideals are closer to the Republican Party than Democrats.”

Albert, 77, has worked for more than four decades in both law enforcement and as a judge.

TribLIVE.com said that Albert’s decision came after he watched months of news coverage showing “arson, mob rule and attacks against law enforcement.”

“I was saddened and enraged by the murder of David Dorn, a 77-year-old African American retired police captain, who was shot by a pawn shop looter during a protest in St. Louis,” Albert said. “These outrageous, lawless acts have been met with silence, acquiescence and, in some instances, outright support from the local, state and national leadership of the Democratic Party.”

