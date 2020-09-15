http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/_Qz_kBCvW1U/

A Southwest Pennsylvania sheriff has deflected to the Republican Party from the Democrats, saying he feels out of place in his former party.

“It was a really difficult decision and I’ve thought long and hard about it, but I feel I stand for the ideals of the Republican Party platform more than the Democrats today,” Westmoreland County Sheriff James Albert stated, according to The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

“I’ve been a lifelong Democrat, but a conservative Democrat at that,” he added. “I’m pro-life, a strong supporter of the Second Amendment, a lifetime member of the NRA (National Rifle Association) and, today, I feel my ideals are closer to the Republican Party than Democrats.”

Albert, who was elected sheriff last year, switched over to the Republican Party on Monday.

Albert told the newspaper that he’s watched the Democrats’ reaction to the ongoing riots and civil unrest with growing concern.

“I was saddened and enraged by the murder of David Dorn, a 77-year-old African American retired police captain, who was shot by a pawn shop looter during a protest in St. Louis,” the law enforcement official explained. “These outrageous, lawless acts have been met with silence, acquiescence and, in some instances, outright support from the local, state and national leadership of the Democratic Party.”

“As a lifelong public servant and member of law enforcement, I have not left the Democratic Party, the Democratic Party has left me,” he added.

Albert is the second sheriff to defect to the GOP from the Democrat Party in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding announced that he had changed his party affiliation in Evansville, Indiana.

“Watching the daily burning of American flags, failing to be able to use the word “God” in any sentence at most Democrat-led functions, denouncing law enforcement as if we’re the evil people. I am very proud of my profession in law enforcement and when people attack us, it’s pretty insulting,” said Wedding.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

