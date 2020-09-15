https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/philly-pops-off-blm-mob-harasses-white-people-eating-dinner-outside-restaurant-video/

The Black Lives Matter mob is back out in the streets of Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

BLM was caught on video harassing white people eating dinner at an outside restaurant.

PHILADELPHIA: BLM supporters have begun harassing white people eating dinner pic.twitter.com/rdPO4IPqno — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) September 16, 2020

TRENDING: Lancaster Protesters Held On Whopping $1 Million Bail Each After Riots

The BLM mob was blocking the police.

PHILADELPHIA: BLM protesters have taken a knee to shut down an intersection and chant pic.twitter.com/Xt6fjF2vKH — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) September 16, 2020

The protest ended in Philly with a black trans screaming “F*ck 12!”

PHILADELPHIA: The protest has come to a conclusion, and in a nut shell, this sums up the movement pic.twitter.com/2ECrUMzf0c — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) September 16, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

