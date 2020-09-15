https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/philly-pops-off-blm-mob-harasses-white-people-eating-dinner-outside-restaurant-video/

The Black Lives Matter mob is back out in the streets of Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

BLM was caught on video harassing white people eating dinner at an outside restaurant.

TRENDING: Lancaster Protesters Held On Whopping $1 Million Bail Each After Riots

The BLM mob was blocking the police.

The protest ended in Philly with a black trans screaming “F*ck 12!”

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...