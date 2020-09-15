https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/pharmaceutical-companies-fda-big-pharma-trust/2020/09/15/id/987000

As the race for a coronavirus vaccine continues, only 6% of Americans say they have a “great deal” of trust in pharmaceutical companies, a new Axios/Ipsos poll reveals.

Thirty-five percent say they have a “fair amount” of trust in the companies. Fifty-seven percent say they do not have very much trust or none at all.

Here are highlights from the poll, released on Tuesday:

Just 8% say they have a “great deal” of trust in the Food and Drug Administration, 48% say they have a “fair amount” of trust in the agency, and 42% said they had either not very much trust in the FDA or none at all.

35% of those with kids under 18 say they’ve sent them back to in-person classes, compared to 54% whose children are going to class via virtual or distance learning.

64% of those surveyed say they feel about the same risk of getting the coronavirus as they did in April, compared to 15% who say they feel they are at a greater risk. 20% say they feel they are at a lower risk.

The poll, conducted Sept. 11-14, surveyed 1,019 people. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.2 percentage points.

