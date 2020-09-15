https://pjmedia.com/election/matt-margolis/2020/09/15/poll-shows-impact-of-joe-bidens-anti-vaxxer-conspiracy-theory-and-its-not-good-n933640

Joe Biden embraced an unfounded anti-vaxxer conspiracy theory and he has successfully scared the public against a coronavirus vaccine.

According to a new Morning Consult poll, only 51 percent of Americans are now willing to take a coronavirus vaccine—a stunning 21-point drop from April.

The impact of anti-vaxxer-in-chief Joe Biden’s war on the coronavirus vaccine (from @MorningConsult) pic.twitter.com/3Mm0LjxRaj — Matt Margolis 🇺🇸 (@mattmargolis) September 15, 2020

“How are you going to distribute the vaccine when it arrives, when it arrives, when it’s there?” Biden asked in July. “And the question of whether it’s real, when it’s there, that requires enormous transparency. You got to make all of it available to other experts across the nation, so they can look and see. So there’s consensus, this is a safe vaccine.”

WATCH: Joe Biden suggests the coronavirus vaccine won’t be “real” and may not be “safe,” contradicting public health experts. Why is Biden spreading conspiracy theories and undermining the public’s confidence in a vaccine? pic.twitter.com/tMc6ZmXBNR — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) July 29, 2020

Both Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, have been sowing the seeds of distrust in a COVID-19 vaccine. In addition to questioning whether a vaccine would be “real” or “safe” Biden mockingly asked “who would take the shot?” as though anyone who would consider doing so would be crazy.

Joe Biden isn’t following the science. Despite what Dr. Fauci and other public health experts say about the coronavirus vaccine, Biden and Harris are spreading fear and conspiracy theories because they care more about politics than saving lives. pic.twitter.com/NZKUkqeNdM — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 6, 2020

Earlier this month, Kamala refused to say whether she’d take the vaccine. “Well, I think that’s going to be an issue for all of us. Ummm, I will say that I would not trust Donald Trump and it would have to be a credible source of information that talks about, ummm, the ummm, efficacy and the reliability of whatever he’s talking about. I will not take his word for it.”

Their irresponsible anti-vaxxer rhetoric completely contradicts the word of health experts whose professional reputations are on the line.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said unequivocally that vaccine development is safe and free from politics, and that he is “not concerned about political pressure.”

Dr. Deborah Birx said last week that no shortcuts were being taken in the vaccine development process.

Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams not only said that the vaccine will be safe and effective, but that he and his family will take the vaccine when it is available. and “there has been no politicization of the vaccine process whatsoever. We have a process in place that I trust as a doctor, as a dad.”

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams refutes Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ dangerous claims that a coming coronavirus vaccine has been politicized. “There has been no politicization of the vaccine process whatsoever. We have a process in place that I trust as a doctor, as a dad.” pic.twitter.com/HU3gYThcqf — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 9, 2020

Dr. Francis Collins, the director of the National Institutes of Health, said that “the highest standards that ever have been applied for a vaccine are going to be applied in this situation.”

President Trump has done an incredible job to help get a vaccine developed in record time. In the early days of the pandemic, a vaccine was considered most likely years away, not months. By refusing to say that they would take the vaccine when it is available is shocking proof at how they’ve politicized the coronavirus pandemic, and not just the vaccine. They don’t want an effective vaccine to be approved before the election because they think it will hurt their chances of victory. How many people will die unnecessarily because of Biden’s and Harris’ anti-vaxxer conspiracy theories?

