U.S. voters appear essentially split on how well the Trump administration is managed of the economic recovery amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a new Just the News Daily Poll with Scott Rasmussen shows.

Among registered voters, 39% said Trump’s handling of the recovery has been either “good” or “excellent,” while 42% said it has been “poor.”

Fifteen percent said it has been “fair,” while 4% was “unsure.”

Just the News Daily Poll With Scott Rasmussen

Rasmussen pointed out that the responses when broken down by political affiliation were widely divided – with 77% of Republicans approving of Trump’s economic performance and 69% of Democrats disapproving of it. Independents, meanwhile, are more evenly divided.

The survey of 1,200 Registered Voters was conducted by Rasmussen using a mixed-mode approach from September 10-12.

To see this poll’s cross-demographic tabulations, click here.

To see this poll’s methodology and sample demographics, click here.

