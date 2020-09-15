https://www.theepochtimes.com/protester-climbed-on-police-car-before-being-thrown-off-video_3500495.html

Protesters surrounded a police car in Sacramento on Monday and one climbed on top of the cruiser, prompting the officer driving to speed away.

The angry mob, full of people protesting against President Donald Trump’s visit to the city, banged on the vehicle as a white male stood in front of it, blocking the driver’s path.

The driver piloting the California Highway Patrol vehicle suddenly sped forward, propelling the man onto the top of the car. He tried to find a grip as he moved along the top but could not, and was hurled off the back.

The man was taken to a hospital by ambulance, according to video from the scene.

A California Highway Patrol spokesman told The Epoch Times via email that two officers who had been conducting traffic control attempted to leave the area.

“As the lead vehicle began to pull away, one of the protesters climbed up the hood of the patrol vehicle. Fearing for his safety, the officer began to accelerate away and the protester fell off the vehicle,” the spokesman said.

People on the ground blamed the police.

President Donald Trump speaks to the press on the tarmac as he arrives at Sacramento McClellan Airport in McClellan Park, Calif. on Sept. 14, 2020. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

“We’ve had all kind of Trump supporters coming through, running us over, hitting us with their cars,” a protester and witness who declined to give her full name told the Sacramento Bee. “… the police, trying to turn over into our protest, we surround the cars, we get near the cars asking them to leave. They won’t leave, and next thing you know, they’re starting to drive through the crowd.”

There was no evidence that Trump supporters were driving any of the vehicles.

Another witness told ABC 10: “First, I was like, dang that’s messed up why did they do that? But now actually seeing the video from different angles, I kind of know why the cop did that. I’m not saying it’s right or wrong, but for the safety of the cop, I mean, he had to get out of there because he was being mobbed.”

A patrol spokesman told the Bee that the driver of a green Volvo that allegedly struck several people was questioned but not arrested.

Video footage showed the vehicle driving past a crowd of anti-Trump protesters who were blocking a lane of traffic when it came to a stop to avoid hitting a person. Some of the group began striking the car. The driver then sped forward, swerving at part of the group, who jumped out of the way.

Several people were struck, according to people on the ground.

Trump met with California Gov. Gavin Newsom and other state officials in Sacramento on Monday before bestowing medals on California National Guard members who made heroic rescues amid a raging wildfire earlier this month.

