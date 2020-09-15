https://www.dailywire.com/news/protesters-at-roc-city-hall-remove-american-flag-replace-with-blm-lgbt-flags-one-elder-has-a-problem-with-that

On Tuesday, protesters outside City Hall in Rochester, New York, replaced the American flag with Black Lives Matter and LGBT flags, as they demanded resignations from top city officials, including Democrat Mayor Lovely Warren.

At-times violent protesting and rioting have broken out in the city over the death of Daniel Prude, a black male who died back in March, about a week after an interaction with the Rochester Police Department (RPD).

“Protesters started at the Public Safety Building and then marched to City Hall. They’re now sitting and blocking the doors of City Hall,” Spectrum News journalist Brianna Hamblin reported Tuesday. “Protesters have replaced two flags at City Hall with a BLM flag and a LGBTQ flag.”

Following the American flag’s removal, one Rochester elder pushed back, emphasizing the importance that protesters identify as Americans.

“People are having a pretty heated argument now about taking down the American flag,” Hamblin captioned the video.

“We all are Americans,” the elder yells to the crowd. ” … We are not fighting against each other. This s*** (pointing to the BLM and LGBT flags) is no good! We are fighting for two flags: Black Lives Matter and the American flag.”

As the man passionately makes his argument for the American flag, he screams at a fellow protester who is talking over him: “Shut up!” The younger protester’s comments are generally indecipherable.

“The fight dispersed and most people went back to their spots on City Hall’s steps. Like I said on [Spectrum News], they plan to stay there until their demands are met,” Hamblin later reported.

Aside from the demand that Mayor Warren resigns, protesters have also demanded the resignation of Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley.

Doorley has made it clear she will not be cowed into resignation.

“Last year, I was re-elected by the people of Monroe County to serve as the District Attorney,” she responded in a statement. “Upon signing the Oath of Office, I made a pledge and a commitment to the people of this community that I will serve as the District Attorney to promote justice and public safety. I have no intention of resigning and will continue to serve the residents of Monroe County.”

Prude died back in March, during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. An autopsy report from the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office, according to WXXI News, listed Prude’s cause of death as “complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint due to excited delirium due to acute phencyclidine intoxication,’ an indication that Prude might have been high on PCP.”

The news outlet highlighted that police reports indicate Prude had apparently “gone on a destructive tear,” “smashing out the windows of several storefronts, and ranting about having the coronavirus” before the police came in contact with him.

Last week, RPD Chief La’Ron Singletary and his entire command staff resigned.

“As a man of integrity, I will not sit idly by while outside entities attempt to destroy my character,” said the announcement from Singletary, according to News 10 WHEC. “The events over the past week are an attempt to destroy my character and integrity. The members of the Rochester Police Department and the Greater Rochester Community know my reputation and know what I stand for. The mischaracterization and the politicization of the actions that I took after being informed of Mr. Prude’s death is not based on facts, and is not what I stand for.”

Singletary was supposed to stay on as chief until the end of the month. However, Mayor Warren fired him on Monday.

