If you’re a Twitchy reader, you probably know “Good Place” actress Jameela Jamil best for loving abortion. Like, really loving it.

But it’s not really fair of us to focus on her pro-abortion advocacy. After all, she’s also an advocate for pregnant people.

And if you don’t like that, well, you need to get a grip:

It would be so cool if pregnant people could just be allowed to be pregnant and get bigger and not be self conscious, and enjoy the miracle taking place inside their body and not have to worry about feeling embarrassed/shamed that their body is changing for an amazing reason. — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) September 13, 2020

When you scream at me for saying pregnant people instead of only pregnant women I think it is hilarious. Imagine being this upset about some inclusive language. Get a grip. pic.twitter.com/iCOdM4qSNF — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) September 14, 2020

Yeah, get a grip, haters. She’s just trying to be inclusive!

Depriving half the world’s population of the ability to refer to themselves simply and unambiguously is the opposite of inclusive. — Caroline – Real Feminists XX (@radicalhag) September 14, 2020

I’m not denying anyone anything. I said people. Women are people. I’ve not corrected anyone who says women get pregnant. They do. As do trans and non binary people. I merely included them in my comment. I’m adding, not taking away. — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) September 14, 2020

Not sure what Jameela’s adding to the conversation other than woke stupidity.

I just genuinely don’t understand what you’re about: you’ve built a platform advocating for girls/women to accept their bodies which is so awesome. But then you tell certain people to get surgery if it makes them happy. Then tell girls/women not to have boundaries. I don’t get it — Sall Grover (@salltweets) September 14, 2020

There’s not much to get, really. Jameela Jamil is just full of crap

I don’t get how excluding women is inclusive. — carol o’byrne Join a union! (@TvernostCarol) September 14, 2020

That’s because it’s not.

Imagine thinking that erasing women is “inclusive.” https://t.co/TGa9kkRqHZ — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) September 15, 2020

It is not inclusive language. It is erasure. — Andy Lewis (@lecanardnoir) September 14, 2020

“You MUST believe climate change is destroying our planet. The science is settled!” “You must believe that ANY peoplekind [🤦‍♂️] can become pregnant. The science is settled!” Same people. 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/dCOR6qIqgU — Double Nobel Laureate Trump (@Matt_Schtick1) September 15, 2020

