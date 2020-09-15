https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/09/15/quick-how-many-genders-are-there-jill-biden-telling-americans-to-voteforscience-backfires-in-hilariously-scientific-way/

So maybe it’s Jill Biden who is writing Joe’s lame tweets for him. Heh.

Or his sister?

He gets them confused sometimes, you know.

Jill apparently wants people to vote for science.

Yeah, we laughed too.

Ooh, she even hashtagged it because she’s super hip and DOWN with the cool kids in social media.

Perhaps we should use the Scientific Method to determine how this worked out for her.

Nah.

We’ll just share a bunch of tweets instead.

Honest? HONEST? Dude, she’s a Democrat.

C’mon … man!

Ahem, excuse us, but Jill was promised there would be no actual science.

The answer is PURPLE!

Not even touching that one.

And curtain.

***

