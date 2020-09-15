https://amgreatness.com/2020/09/15/rasmussen-poll-black-lives-matter-riots-turning-people-in-riot-zones-into-trump-voters/

The violent Black Lives Matter riots that rocked multiple American cities this summer have turned voters who live in those riot zones into Trump supporters, a new Rasmussen poll finds.

The latest Rasmussen Reports Survey found that 63 percent of voters who have seen violent protests in their community “strongly approve” of the president while only 35 percent don’t.

The survey suggests that President Trump’s strong “law and order” messaging is resonating voters who have had to deal with the riots. It appears that the more racial unrest these voters see, the less open they seem to be toward the Democrats’ racial grievance mongering.

In more good news for the president, Rasmussen showed the president’s overall approval rating at 51 percent for the second day in a row.

Former President Barack Obama had a 49 percent approval rating at this stage of his presidency and he sailed easily to reelection.

According to Rasmussen, the law and order issue is very important to these voters.

Among all voters, 65% say the violent protests are important to their vote in the presidential election this fall, with 41% who say it’s ‘Very Important.’ Among those who have had violent protests in their community, even more (76%) rate them important to their vote, including 54% who say they are ‘Very Important.’ Sixty-three percent (63%) of these voters ‘Strongly Approve’ of the job Trump is doing versus 35% who ‘Strongly Disapprove.’

Meanwhile, a fresh round of BLM riots broke out in Lancaster, PA over the shooting of an armed lunatic, where, as Ace of Spades points out, “the GOP has already seen a net +24,262 increase in voter registration” in just a month.

And in Florida, where only five percent of the public is undecided, those undecideds are breaking for Trump 4:1.

Trump has actually pulled ahead in North Carolina, according to Rasmussen.

North Carolina Poll: Trump 49% (+1)

The Biden Campaign figured out fairly late in the game that the violent riots were damaging their electoral fortunes. Initially, the campaign openly supported the rioters, proudly contributing to a bail fund for rioters in Minnesota. As time went on, Team Biden tried to play catch-up with incoherent pro-law and order/pro-Black Lives Matter messaging.

But it appears that most voters associate the BLM protests/riots with Democrats and “law and order” policies with the bombastic billionaire president who made it a priority right from the beginning.

