It cannot be a coincidence several dozen cellphones belonging to members of special counsel Robert Mueller’s team were wiped of information because of forgotten passwords or other reasons, Rep. Brian Babin, R-Texas, told Newsmax TV on Tuesday.

“I don’t buy it for a second that this was a coincidence,” Babin told Tuesday’s “The Chris Salcedo Show.” “It just shows to me and I think to many Americans that there is still a problem of a deep state at the Department of Justice, and I think that Director [Christopher] Wray of the FBI absolutely has to open up an investigation and find out exactly what in the heck happened and there should be some accountability.”

Newly released records from the Justice Department indicated at least several dozen phones from Mueller’s team were wiped of information because of forgotten passcodes, screen damage, loss of the device, intentional deletion, or other reasons before they could be reviewed.

“I think the [John] Durham investigation needs to come forward with their report, and I don’t care when it happens,” Babin said. “I don’t care if it’s 10 minutes or a day before the election.”

Babin also discussed a political cartoon that was used at Westlake High School in Westchester, N.Y., comparing police officers to the Ku Klux Klan, after the same image was used in a middle school in Wylie, Texas. He said parents should have recourse when such things happen.

“They absolutely have no excuse for this type of thing to be going on, especially teaching kids to disrespect,” said Babin, adding crime rates are skyrocketing, including with the shootings of two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies.

“It is time to make people pay a price for this type of behavior,” Babin said.

And one way to take care of schools is to give the parents the power to take their money and their children to school elsewhere, he added.

