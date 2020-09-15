https://hannity.com/media-room/report-hunter-biden-made-411-trips-across-29-countries-often-to-make-deals-with-foreign-oligarchs/

Hunter Biden -the son of former Vice President Joe Biden- reportedly traveled 411 times across 29 countries in connections with deals on behalf of his company or associates with “foreign governments and oligarchs,” according to the New York Post.

“Hunter made 411 trips across 29 countries. While some of those trips were perhaps leisure…. many of them appear to be connected to deals that he or his associates either secured or sought with foreign governments and oligarchs,” reports the New York Post.

“There is evidence of extensive foreign dealings going beyond China, including the well-known case involving the corrupt energy company Burisma in Ukraine. According to corporate board records released as part of a criminal trial in New York, Hunter’s business partners bragged about their relationships with powerful figures around the world. One matter mentioned was a $200 million deal involving Yelena Baturina, a powerful Russian oligarch formerly married to Moscow’s mayor,” adds the newspaper.

Read the full report at the New York Post.

