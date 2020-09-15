https://www.dailywire.com/news/report-meghan-markle-pitches-netflix-movie-on-black-lives-matter-co-founder

After inking a multi-million dollar deal with Netflix, the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has reportedly pitched a movie about the life of Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors, who is a self-professed Marxist.

Speaking with The Mirror, a source close to Markle said the royal is “hugely inspired” by Cullors and her work.

“Meghan has been blown away by the incredible work Patrisse has done. She thinks her story needs to be told – and she would love to be the one to make it,” the source said.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry followed in the footsteps of Barack and Michelle Obama this summer when they signed a multi-year deal with Netflix to help produce content.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have founded a yet-to-be-named production company and signed a multiyear deal with Netflix, which will pay them to make documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows, and children’s programming — giving the couple a global platform six months after their dramatic decampment from the House of Windsor,” The New York Times reported.

“Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope,” the couple said in a statement released to media. “As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us.”

Black Lives Matter (BLM) founder Patrisse Cullors emphasized in 2015 that the leaders are “trained Marxists” steeped in ideological theory. “We actually do have an ideological frame, myself and Alicia, in particular, are trained organizers,” said Cullors. “We are trained Marxists.” Many Black Lives Matter rallies have included calls to “abolish capitalism” along with the police.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter in late August, Cullors said that Hollywood could be a tremendous help to the Black Lives Matter movement if all of the unions would halt work to push for change.

“I think it’s time for talent, writers, executives, the guild and SAG to show up for Black lives as well,” Cullors said. “Join this strike. Now is the time and our movement is really looking to unions to step in in a particular way and say ‘We’re going to hold back on allowing for the exploitation and the degradation of Black communities to continue under our watch.’ I think Hollywood can really show up in this moment.”

Cullors said that the strike will focus on getting President Donald Trump out of office and forcing the Democratic Party to deliver on their promises to the black community.

“People are tired of having to say the same thing over and over again, and not seeing the change that we deserve from either party, frankly,” she said. “I think the work that we’re up against right now is to ensure that we can get Trump out of office, but also ensure that we can get the Democratic Party to truly create policies that will make sure that Black people are protected from vigilantes and from police torture.”

