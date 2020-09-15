http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/2NLRV-9WLbM/republican-campaign-aide-murdered-in-minneapolis.php

Lacy Johnson is the Republican who is challenging Ilhan Omar in Minnesota’s 5th District. Lacy is an excellent candidate fighting an uphill battle.

Last night, two of his campaign volunteers were shot in North Minneapolis. The local CBS outlet has the story:

The 17-year-old boy killed and another man hurt Monday in a north Minneapolis shooting were members of a Republican congressional candidate’s campaign. The Lacy Johnson campaign says the two victims were members of the outreach team and were not performing campaign duties when the shooting occurred Monday afternoon at the intersection of North Fremont and Dowling avenues. Minneapolis police say a group of people were standing outside of a Super USA convenience store when one or more shooters opened fire. The teenager and the man were hit, and emergency crews brought them to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment. The teenager was pronounced dead shortly thereafter. Investigators are still searching for the shooters, who fled the scene on foot.

At this point, the shootings are not believed to have anything to do with the election. But they highlight the dangerous situation that has been unleashed by anti-law enforcement elements, primarily Black Lives Matter, in Minneapolis. Lacy Johnson commented appropriately:

“It is shocking and unnecessary acts of violence like this that prove why change is more needed than ever in our community.” the Johnson campaign wrote, in a statement.

The CBS story concludes:

Minneapolis has experienced a surge in gun violence this summer. According to police, this year is on track to double 2019’s homicide total.

One wonders whether Black Lives Matter and Antifa will ever be held accountable for the wave of violence they have encouraged and helped to unleash.

