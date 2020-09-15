https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/GuyReschenthaler-middleeast-pennsylvania-israel/2020/09/15/id/987119

President Donald Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize for helping to hammer out a peace deal in the Middle East and moving the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, but Democrats are too partisan to acknowledge his accomplishment, Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa., told Newsmax TV.

“If President Trump were a Democrat, the Democrat Party would be saying he should win that [Nobel] peace prize,” Reschenthaler told Tuesday’s “Stinchfield.”

“It’s a huge victory not only for the president, it’s a huge victory for Israel and the region in the Middle East,”Reschenthaler said.

“No one else had the tenacity to get it done. Just look at the fact that President Trump moved the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem,”

“Since the beginning of the time that the state of Israel was founded, American presidents have said that they were going to move that embassy.

Reschenthaler added, “That’s incredibly symbolic, and no president did it, even though the other presidents had the power to do so. President Trump got it done.”

