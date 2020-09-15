https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/restaurant-disaster-for-kamala-harris-customer-call-for-boycott-after-she-shows-up-unannounced/
CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE — CITIZEN FREE PRESS IS THE NEW DRUDGE, UPDATED 18 HOURS PER DAY!
Local news disaster for @KamalaHarris in Doral, Florida.
She visited a Venezuelan restaurant *unannounced* — and the owner was left angry, customers called for a boycott.
She was “not welcome”… pic.twitter.com/Vhh6lAIAbW
— The Hill Report (@StandWithAZ) September 15, 2020
Kamala visited a Venezuelan restaurant in Doral, Florida unannounced yesterday — and the owner was left angry, while customers called for a boycott. ‘She is not welcome here.’