CNN host Jake Tapper has exposed himself as an operative for the Democratic Party in pushing influence in a Pennsylvania congressional race, according to former Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell on Newsmax TV.

“We know that many reporters who are based at CNN are advocates; they are not fair,” Grenell told Tuesday’s “Spicer & Co.” “We’ve seen evidence of that over and over.

“I think this is a real problem for CNN.”

Tapper is a former staffer for Democrat congresswoman and Grenell helped expose Tapper on Twitter for trying to encourage a Republican candidate in a swing district to run elsewhere.

Now, “he’s playing politics in a swing district to protest a Democrat seat,” Grenell told host Sean Spicer.

“This is scandalous,” Grenell continued. “This is something that is unprecedented, except for the fact that Washington, D.C., media has complete become advocates. So, they all shrug their shoulders at CNN, all of the newsrooms in Washington, D.C., they don’t care.

“They don’t care, Sean, because there’s already an expectation that they are playing politics. This isn’t a surprise to them.”

