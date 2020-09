https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/rocket-warning-sirens-israel/2020/09/15/id/987029

Sirens warning of rocket fire from Gaza sounded in southern Israel on Tuesday as a ceremony was under way in Washington for the signing of agreements normalising relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

The Israeli military said the alert was sounded in the coastal cities of Ashkelon and Ashdod.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook