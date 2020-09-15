https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/republicans-ron-johnson-vote-investigations/2020/09/15/id/987053

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said he is undecided about continuing to support GOP-led investigations of the Obama administration and former Vice President Joe Biden.

According to The Hill, Romney said Tuesday, “You know I’m not quite sure what’s going to be in the, in the final vote. So I don’t know precisely what’s there, and I’ll have some questions which will inform my decision.”

A Wednesday vote in the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, led by Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., might determine whether the Senate continues several investigations: one involving the Russia probe and the transition period between the Obama and Trump administrations, and another into the Obama administration’s dealings with Ukraine and whether Biden or his son Hunter broke any laws regarding their links to the eastern European country.

With the GOP holding an 8-6 majority in the committee, and with no Democrats expected to support the probes, Romney’s vote will be critical.

Romney said Tuesday he sees the aforementioned investigations as political games.

“I made that very clear from the beginning that this has all the appearance of a political endeavor rather than a legitimate government oversight role,” he said.

