https://www.dailywire.com/news/rush-limbaugh-trumps-bringing-peace-to-middle-east-and-the-media-wont-tell-you-so

Conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh underscored the historic Middle East peace deal President Donald Trump signed at the White House on Tuesday, and emphasized that the media will not come anywhere close to providing the coverage it deserves.

“So a big signing ceremony at the White House in mere moments for the peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain,” Limbaugh told his listeners. “And we mentioned the significance of this a couple of times. The real significance of this is that the Palestinians have sort of been rendered irrelevant in the whole deal. In the past, it was the Palestinians which were the focus, the focal point. They could stop anything from happening, and they did.”

Limbaugh noted that peace deals within the Middle East have always been an unreachable feat for U.S. presidents — until Trump.

“My whole life this has been a major political initiative that every new president tackles,” he said. “Every new president, my entire life, every new president, every new term has made Middle East peace an objective.”

George W. Bush, George H. W. Bush, both tried for peace deals, Limbaugh continued. “Barack Obama is the only president who didn’t care about Middle East peace from the Israeli perspective. But Reagan. Jimmy Carter. I think about all of these presidents and their attempts to come up with the ultimate peace in the ultimate part of the world where there is ultimate strife, the Middle East.”

“And who does it? Donald Trump,” he said.

“Donald Trump, Mr. Bull in the china shop, Mr. Stupid, Mr. Dummkopf, Mr. Outsider, Mr. Illegitimate, Mister ‘he stole the election working with the Russians’ has come along and achieved something every American president since the 1950s has been attempting to achieve,” the conservative host bellowed.

Limbaugh noted that Trump was able to achieve what he’s done thus far by “leaving the Palestinians out of the process” at the beginning. “This would be like trying to establish civil rights relations while ignoring Jesse Jackson and Al Sharpton. And this is exactly what Trump did,” he analogized.

“And, lo and behold, it worked,” Limbaugh said. “We now have peace in the Middle East, and it’s just beginning. United Arab Emirates, Bahrain. You watch. The Saudis are gonna be signatories to this deal before long. Other Arab nations in the Middle East are going to come along with this. Jordan I expect will sign onto this at some point, King Abdullah there.”

“This is truly historic, and it is I don’t think going to get anywhere near the proper weight and coverage that this event deserves,” the host asserted.

Later in the show, Limbaugh added, “Here in less than four years Donald Trump has fixed a massive world problem. It’s literally stunning. And it will not be properly reported. It will not be given its due respect by the media and by the Washington establishment.”

The host was seemingly quickly proven correct. As highlighted by David Reaboi, CNN decided to focus one of their chyrons on the lack of “social distancing” at the signing, instead of the historic deal.

Hacks at CNN. No mention of Middle East peace—“White House event with large crowd, little social distancing.” pic.twitter.com/Utvdy14VVw — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) September 15, 2020

Partial transcript via RushLimbaugh.com

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

