Sam Sorbo Talks Home Education/15-Passenger Vans And Denim Jumpers/Public School Failures

In this episode, Kyle and Ethan talk to Sam Sorbo, who is a major advocate for home education when many people are starting to look at it as an alternative in an age of virtual schooling, pandemic lockdowns, and kindergartners doing 2 hour zoom meetings. Her books include They’re Your Kids: An Inspirational Journey From Self- Doubter To Home School Advocate and Teach From Love: A School Year Devotional For Families. Her new book, with her husband Kevin, is True Faith: Embracing Adversity to Live in God’s Light. She is also the host of The Sam Sorbo Podcast.

Topics Discussed

Public schools not serving our kids

Virtual schooling and pandemic lockdowns

Parents ceding authority to the school

Children lecturing parents

The purpose of education

Education as daycare

School doesn’t take 7-½ hours a day

What about college?

Does college tuition make sense?

Teachers concerned about parents getting in the way with their “racism” and backwards views

Aren’t homeschoolers weird?

Bullies teaching kids not to bully and in our culture nowadays bullying seems to be fine anyway

Common core math and the 1619 Project

“Homeschooling is not ‘school at home.’ It is the education of your child. They are two different beasts.”

