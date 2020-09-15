https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/endorsement-scientific-american-science/2020/09/15/id/987017

The oldest continuously published monthly magazine in the country is backing Joe Biden for president.

Scientific American announced its first presidential endorsement in the publication’s 175-year history in its October edition. The magazine calls for voters to choose former Vice President Joe Biden over President Donald Trump because Biden will be “guided by science.”

“The evidence and the science show that Donald Trump has badly damaged the U.S. and its people — because he rejects evidence and science,” the publication writes ahead of its endorsement. “The most devastating example is his dishonest and inept response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which cost more than 190,000 Americans their lives by the middle of September.”

The magazine highlighted Trump’s attack on science and on the environment. It stated that Biden relies on fact-based policies to protect the country.

The editors who penned the endorsement ripped Trump’s coronavirus response and claimed the president’s “rejection of evidence and public health measures” as “catastrophic in the U.S.”

The endorsement states that Biden has plans on how to combat the coronavirus and that he will also “improve health care, reduce carbon emissions and restore the role of legitimate science in policy making.”

“Although Trump and his allies have tried to create obstacles that prevent people from casting ballots safely in November, either by mail or in person, it is crucial that we surmount them and vote,” the endorsement states. “It’s time to move Trump out and elect Biden, who has a record of following the data and being guided by science.”

