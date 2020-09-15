https://babylonbee.com/news/false-alarm-nasa-reveals-supposed-life-on-mars-was-actually-just-an-unborn-baby/

Scientists Walk Back ‘Life On Venus’ Claims After Revelation It Was Just An Unborn Baby

U.S.—Astronomers claiming to have detected signs of life on Venus were forced to walk back their claims after it was revealed that the supposed “life” was actually just an unborn human baby in an incubation pod left there by an unknown civilization.

“False alarm, everybody — it’s just a fetus. No life here,” said one NASA researcher as a probe sent back images of the preborn human in a glass tube. The unborn baby is clearly seen kicking, sucking his thumb, and flipping around in his artificial womb. The researcher pounded his fist on the desk. “We were so close! Back to the telescope.”

“We were really excited at first,” said astronomer Dr. Edward Adama. “We thought we had found some phosphine gas, which might be a byproduct of organisms, which could potentially mean that life may or may not exist on Venus. But instead, we just found this dumb baby, which is clearly not alive.”

“Sad!”

Get Free Access To Our Brand New Site: Not the Bee After creating The Babylon Bee in six literal days, Adam Ford rested. But he rests no longer. Introducing Not the Bee — a brand new humor-based news site run by Adam himself. It’s loaded with funny content and all the best features of a social network. And the best part? Everyone with a subscription to The Bee gets full access at no extra cost.