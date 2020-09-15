https://hannity.com/media-room/score-business-success-tips-from-award-winning-vc-and-entrepreneur-chris-haroun/
ANTI-SOCIAL MEDIA: Kamala Harris Urges Facebook to ‘Combat Misinformation’ During ‘Upcoming Elections’
posted by Hannity Staff – 3.06.20
Former presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris urged Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to crackdown on potentially misleading information during the upcoming census and 2020 election Friday; questioning their ability to unfairly influence American politics.
“I hope you recognize that Facebook’s ability to effectively combat misinformation during the 2020 census will presage your ability to combat similar misinformation during the upcoming elections,” Harris wrote in a letter.
Harris presses Facebook over census misinformation policies after misleading Trump campaign ads https://t.co/Nl55eaRGKy pic.twitter.com/kQ588HKlLT
— The Hill (@thehill) March 6, 2020
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi made similar comments earlier this week after the social media platform abruptly removed a political advertisement from the Trump campaign.
“This is, on the part of Facebook, a robust unacceptable interference in the census,” Pelosi said at a press conference Thursday.
“I know the profit motive is their business model, but it should not come at the cost of counting who is in our country so that we can provide the services,” she continued. “The beautiful diversity of America is what this administration fears, they want it undercounted. They’re misrepresenting on Facebook and Facebook is saying that this misrepresentation is consistent with their policies.”
Read the full report here.
Source: The Hill
STAR CHALLENGED: LA Sheriff Asks LeBron James to Match Reward Money for Info on Ambush Gunman
posted by Hannity Staff – 32 mins ago
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva “challenged” NBA superstar LeBron James to match his department’s $100,000 reward for any information related to the gunman who ambushed two officers in LA over the weekend.
“This challenge is to Lebron James. I want you to match that and double that reward,” Villanueva said on the John Phillips Show. “I know you care about law enforcement. You expressed a very, very interesting statement about your perspective on race relations and on officer-involved shootings and the impact that it has on the African American community, and I appreciate that. But likewise, we need to appreciate that respect for life goes across professions, across races, creeds.”
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva challenges @KingJames to match the reward offered for information on the man who shot two law enforcement officers.
— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) September 15, 2020
“And y’all wonder why we say what we say about the Police!! Someone please tell me WTF is this???!!! Exactly another black man being targeted,” James wrote after the shooting of Jacob Blake. “This s*** is so wrong and so sad!! Feel so sorry for him, his family and OUR PEOPLE!! We want JUSTICE.”
Read the full report at the Washington Examiner.
h/t Fox News