Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., on Tuesday called President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace deal “welcome news.”

“Normalization of the relations between Israel and other countries is welcome news, but I want to see the details of the agreement,” he told reporters Tuesday, according to the Washington Examiner. “I’ve always said for a long time that it’s long past due for nations in the region to normalize relations with Israel.”

Trump on Tuesday hosted a signing ceremony for the Abraham Accords brokered by his administration, formally normalizing diplomatic relations between Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain.

“Thanks to the great courage of the leaders of these three countries, we take a major stride toward a future in which people of all faiths and backgrounds live together in peace and prosperity,” Trump said, declaring the accords “will serve as the foundation for a comprehensive peace across the entire region.”

The president was joined by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the foreign ministers of the UAE and Bahrain.

Tuesday’s pact amounts to a formal recognition of Israel by the two countries. Democrats have given some support to the agreements, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., saying in a statement it marked “an important day” but that “questions remain,” including the UAE’s commitment to purchase F-35 jets from the United States.

“As we learn more about the full details of both agreements, questions remain – specifically, regarding the commitment that the UAE has received from the Trump administration to purchase American-made F-35 aircraft. The U.S. Congress, on a bipartisan basis, will be watching and monitoring to ensure that Israel can maintain its qualitative military edge in the region.

“It is also critically important that we fully understand the agreements’ details regarding the announced freeze of efforts by Israel to annex portions of the West Bank,” she said.

