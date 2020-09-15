https://justthenews.com/government/congress/senate-panels-authorizes-dozens-subpoenas-deposition-probe-obama-officials?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A Senate committee on Wednesday voted in favor of authorizing dozens of subpoenas and depositions as part of the Republican-led committee’s probe into the roles that Obama administration officials might have played in the Russia-Trump campaign collusion investigation.

The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee voted to authorize nearly three dozen subpoenas and depositions, according to Politico.

However, the committee decided not to vote separately on whether to authorize a subpoena to U.S. Ambassador to Slovakia Bridget Brink as part of members’ separate probe centering on the overseas business dealings of Hunter Biden, the son of 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

