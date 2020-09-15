https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/09/15/several-celebrities-to-freeze-their-facebook-and-instagram-accounts-for-one-whole-day-to-protest-misinformation/

It’s a good thing NBC News covered this because otherwise, we never would have noticed. Mark Ruffalo, Kim Kardashian West, and other celebrities will be “freezing” their Facebook and Instagram accounts for one day — one whole day! — to protest “the spread of hate speech and misinformation on those platforms.”

It’s important to note that these celebrities are doing so on behalf of a group calling itself Stop Hate for Profit. We noted back in July that representatives from groups affiliated with Stop Hate for Profit met virtually with Mark Zuckerberg and came away disappointed as their demands were brushed off. Their definition of hate speech compelled them to demand the removal of public and private groups focused on, among other things, “climate denialism.”

In July, CNN did a report on major companies that hadn’t bowed to Stop Hate for Profit’s demand for a Facebook boycott. Those that already had included Coca-Cola, Adidas, Ford, and LEGO.

So, as in the case with Black Lives Matter, do these corporations and celebrities even know whom they’re falling in with? Or worse yet, do they know and fully support the mission?

NBC News reports:

The protest, which will happen Wednesday, is part of the Stop Hate for Profit campaign, a coalition of civil rights groups, including the NAACP, Color of Change and the Anti-Defamation League, that led a monthlong advertising boycott against Facebook in July following the death of George Floyd in the custody of Minneapolis police. More than 1,200 companies joined that boycott, including big brands such as Unilever, Verizon, Adidas and Ford.

That coalition announced Monday that it was launching “a coordinated week of action on Instagram this week,” including “a one-day freeze on Instagram sharing as well as a weeklong series of posts … calling out Facebook for its role in inciting violence, spreading racism and hate, and contributing to electoral disinformation.”

Its role in inciting violence? Does this mean Facebook won’t let Antifa coordinate their riots on their platform anymore?

