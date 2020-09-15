https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/shocking-warning-limbaugh-biden-beats-trump-november/

PALM BEACH, Florida – If Joe Biden defeats President Trump in the November election, it will mean the “end of democracy” and leave only one political party in power, warns popular radio host Rush Limbaugh.

“If the Democrats win, if Biden wins this election with Kamala Harris or whoever that they put up there, that’s the end of democracy. It’s the end of the two-party system,” Limbaugh said Tuesday.

“We’re gonna have a one-party government that is going to devote itself to eliminating all opposition. That’s what’s at stake. If they win, I think the Republican Party essentially ceases to exist.”

The self-described “doctor of democracy” stressed the change would happen quickly.

TRENDING: Kamala Harris accidentally lets truth slip, says ‘Harris administration’ at business roundtable

“One of the first things they will do is grant statehood to D.C. and Puerto Rico, and that will give them four Democrat senators. They will never lose control of the Senate. They will never lose control of the House,” he explained. “They will pack the Supreme Court with who knows how many new justices, and they’ll all be left-leaning justices. And it won’t be take them long to do any of this. And after they’ve done it, there will be a one-party state. The United States will be a one-party government.”

He predicted the entire United States would become like California and New York are now.

“They are the blueprints and the forerunners for what will happen nationwide if the Democrats win in November. Mark my words. Everybody thought that the election in 2016 was the election of a lifetime. This one is too, maybe even bigger.”

Do you agree with Rush Limbaugh’s prediction if Biden wins the election? 100% (70 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“The Democrat Party has become full-fledged Marxist radical left. They do not believe in opposition. They don’t believe in debate. They don’t believe they should have to win minds and hearts. They don’t believe they should have to persuade anybody. They don’t believe that there is legitimate opposition. So they’re not going to have debates, they’re not going to have any circumstance where they could lose politically.

“They believe in a one-party-dominating government. And it’s what they’re going to set up as quickly as they can. And there will be punishment for people who oppose them, try to stop them.”

Learn astonishing Bible truth on a higher level than ever before with the Holy Spirit-filled books by Joe Kovacs

“They’re gonna make everybody pay. It’s gonna be a really, really precarious set of circumstances that we are all going to face,” he continued. “I’m not trying to scare anybody, but I’m telling you, this is what we’re up against. You can forget about the Democrat Party as a party that has to win its way into power and has to keep proving itself. Once they get it, folks, they’re never gonna take the chance of losing it again.”

Limbaugh said he’s personally frustrated with Never Trumpers and so many so-called conservatives, wondering why they don’t see this as the immediate future of this country if the Democrats win.

“Forget Trump. Trump is the only guy that can prevent this from happening,” he noted. “There isn’t another Republican on the ballot that can stop these people. Donald Trump is the guy. He’s the only guy with the gonads, he’s the only guy with the desire, he’s the only guy with the know-how, and he’s the only guy with the spirit to stand up and oppose them. He’s the only guy not afraid of them. But this is what we’re facing. This is the immediate future. It’s within 50 days. That’s why the Democrats can see this. They are salivating.”

Limbaugh also predicted if Democrats lose in November, “They’re going to engage in violence like you haven’t seen yet.”

“The Democrats are promising that the riots will continue and intensify. The Democrats are promising that the violence will ratchet up. In fact, this is one of the things that the Democrats are using to try to win the election. They’re actually extorting voters. The Democrats are saying, if you want this, if you want this stuff to continue, elect Trump. If you elect Trump, this stuff’s gonna continue and it’s gonna keep getting worse. If you want us to stop, then don’t elect Trump.”

Follow Joe on Twitter @JoeKovacsNews

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

