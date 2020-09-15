http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/LYmquYHJCxw/

Skidmore College Professor David Peterson announced this week that he and his wife won’t be sanctioned by the college for his attendance at a “Back the Blue” rally in July. Students had called for Peterson and his wife to be terminated by the college for attending the pro-police rally.

According to a report by the College Fix, David and Andrea Peterson, both professors at Skidmore College, say they will not be sanctioned by the college over their decision to attend a “Back the Blue” rally.

Breitbart News reported in August that students at the college in Saratoga Springs, New York, called for the termination of David and Andrea Peterson after it was revealed that they attended a “Back the Blue” rally on July 30. At the time, Skidmore President Marc Conner refused to rule out the possibility that the couple could be fired over their presence at the rally.

Despite the calls for their termination, David Peterson claims that he was informed that the administration has no plans to impose sanctions.

“The Associate Dean of the Faculty who has overseen the investigation has informed me that the administration will not be recommending any sanctions against me,” Peterson wrote in a short statement.

Peterson claims that he and his wife attended the event because they were curious about the movement. “My wife, Andrea, and I had seen the online poster for the rally, which described the event as ‘all inclusive, peaceful, and non-political,’” Peterson said in his statement. “Given the events that have unfolded nationally in recent months, especially calls to defund the police, we were curious to see what a rally like this would look like.”

Peterson claims that the college’s decision to investigate him and his wife over their attendance at the rally reflects a larger threat to academic freedom.

“While I am satisfied with the final ruling, I am deeply concerned that assaults like this [on academic freedom] will become commonplace if we don’t take a stand,” Peterson wrote.

