The newly released “Cuties” was the fourth most watched movie on Netflix in the United States as of Tuesday evening.

“Pets United” was the number one movie in the country, “The Social Dilemma” was number two, “The Babysitter Killer Queen” was number three, and “Cuties” ranked number four, ahead of “How To Train Your Dragon 2” at number five, as of 5 P.M. Tuesday evening. (RELATED: ‘Child Porn’: Tulsi Gabbard Says She Canceled Her Netflix Account Over ‘Cuties’)

Netflix did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Cuties” was also the seventh most watched item on Netflix as of 5 P.M. Tuesday evening. (RELATED: We Watched Netflix’s ‘Cuties’ So You Don’t Have To)

The film sparked intense debate on social media over its depictions of little girls and suggestive dancing. Director Maïmouna Doucouré said in an interview with Deadline that she hoped “Cuties” would “make a big change in this world that hypersexualizes children.”

“I really put my heart into this film,” Doucouré told Deadline. “It’s actually my personal story as well as the story of many children who have to navigate between a liberal Western culture and a conservative culture at home.”

“Hopefully they will understand that we’re actually on the same side of this battle,” she said of critics ahead of the film’s release.

Meanwhile, numerous Republican lawmakers have called for the Department of Justice to take action against the movie.

“As a father of young daughters, I find it sickening,” Republican Indiana Rep. Jim Banks told the Daily Caller. “Not only is this movie fodder for pedophiles, it encourages very young girls to defy their parents’ wishes and share pornographic images of themselves with strangers.”

A review of the movie by the Daily Caller News Foundation found that “Cuties” not only includes many close up shots of little girls’ crotches and buttocks, but also shows the children viewing pornography and discussing sexual acts. Additionally, it shows one girl photographing her genitalia, among other suggestive scenes.

“Our culture has come a long way in recent years, recognizing the power of television, movies and magazines to affect young girls,” he added.

Netflix declined to comment to the DCNF Tuesday on reports that Netflix shares had fallen in the aftermath of outrage over the film.

