http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/t2wNCx1G1OQ/

Former MMA champion and Star Wars: The Mandalorian star Gina Carano is continuing her fight against the leftist cancel culture that has tried to paint her as a hater of transgender and gay people. The left’s latest attack on the actress came after she refused to add “pronouns” to her Twitter bio to satisfy radical transgender activists’ demands.

Leftists have been campaigning to force high-profile actors to add their “preferred pronouns” to their social media accounts. But Carano has steadfastly refused to buckle to the demands. And the actress infuriated the activists by ridiculing the convention by joking that her pronouns might be “boop/bop/beep.”

The Deadpool star says some social media user have even said “I hope you die.”

I don’t think trans people would like all of you trying to force a woman to put something in her bio through harassment & name calling EVERYDAY for MONTHS. Such as “Racist” Transphobe” “Bitch” “Weirdo” “ I hope you die” “I hope you lose your career” “your fat, you’re ugly”. — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) September 13, 2020

After the onslaught against her was renewed, Carano slammed the social media agitator, saying, “They’re mad cuz I won’t put pronouns in my bio to show my support for trans lives. After months of harassing me in every way. I decided to put 3 VERY controversial words in my bio.. beep/bop/boop.”

“I’m not against trans lives at all. They need to find less abusive representation,” Carano explained. The actress, who played Cara Dune on the Star Wars series, also noted that she spoke to fellow cast member Pedro Pascal about the pronouns issue. But it did not change her mind.

“Yes, Pedro & I spoke & he helped me understand why people were putting them in their bios,” she tweeted. “I didn’t know before, but I do now. I won’t be putting them in my bio, but good for all you who choose to.”

“Beep/bop/boop has zero to do with mocking trans people & [everything] to do with exposing the bullying mentality of the mob that has taken over the voices of many genuine causes,” Carano insisted.

The explanations did not satisfy the activists who have continued their attacks on the actress. Twitter user Dataracer gathered up a long list of Carano’s tweets and some of the attacks she has sustained on the social media service.

The pronoun bullying campaign was started by the SAME group that harassed Gina to “Say BLM/ACAB.” These “Pedro Pascal Stans” got him to put pronouns in his bio & have bullied Gina ever since. Radical actvists demanding celebrities put pronouns in their bio or face harassment. pic.twitter.com/qxYcEvDh1W — Dataracer (@Dataracer117) September 14, 2020

Social justice warriors have targeted the 38-year-old actress for months, she claims. Early in August, the leftists attacked her for being “racist” for refusing to fall in line with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Carano fired back at her detractors by posting a photo of a WWII Nazi rally with a red circle around the one person in the audience refusing to give the Nazi salute to the Führer. Carano posted the photo as a message that she will not be bullied by the fascist, liberal mob.

Despite the constant attacks, Carano did not shrink in the face of the woke mob. Instead, she back after one Twitter user said, “These aren’t trolls, these are people trying to educate you so you can get on the right side of history.”

“In my experience,” she wrote, “screaming at someone that they are a racist when they are indeed NOT a racist & any post and/or research you do will show you those exact facts. Then I’m sorry, these people are not “educators”… they are cowards and bullies.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

