President Donald Trump took measures to broker a peace deal between Israel and Muslim countries that many thought would bring about World War III in the Middle East, U.S. Department of State spokesperson Morgan Ortagus told Newsmax TV.

“This is the first peace deal between Arabs and Israelis in over 26 years, and so it is monumental and historic,” Ortagus told Tuesday’s “Spicer & Co.”

“One of the reasons it’s so fundamentally so important today is because President Trump four years ago set out to have a vastly different policy toward the Middle East than his predecessor President Barack Obama and Secretary John Kerry,” Ortagus said.

“In fact, the philosophy of that administration was to give billions of dollars of sanctions relief to the Islamic Republic of Iran, under the pretense that they just sort of assumed that the Iranians would have regional hegemony and that they would get a nuclear weapon,” Ortagus said.

Ortagus added, “President Trump rejected that. He decided to empower the Gulf Arab state allies to empower Israel. And President Trump did a lot of moves leading up to this day for the past three years, like recognizing Golan Heights. All of the things that we were told for years would bring World War III to the Middle East. It didn’t happen, and in fact, it’s bringing peace to the Middle East.”

