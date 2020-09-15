https://thehill.com/homenews/media/516542-sunny-hostin-slams-misogynistic-racist-homophobic-joe-rogan-after-his-offer-to

“The View” co-host Sunny HostinSunny HostinNotre Dame distances from Lou Holtz after he questions Biden’s Catholic faith Sunny Hostin responds to ABC exec’s alleged ‘racist’ remarks about her Chris Wallace to ‘The View’: Trump had a ‘very bad week’ for his reelection prospects MORE is slamming popular podcast host Joe Rogan as “misogynistic, racist [and] homophobic,” saying his past comments about race and transgender people disqualify him from moderating a presidential debate.

Rogan on Sunday offered to host a four-hour debate between President Trump Donald John TrumpDemocrats, advocates seethe over Florida voting rights ruling Russian jets identified in Trump campaign ad calling for support for the troops Democratic Senate candidate ‘hesitant’ to get COVID-19 vaccine if approved this year MORE and Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocrats, advocates seethe over Florida voting rights ruling Trump order on drug prices faces long road to finish line There’s no debate: America needs an equitable and resilient government MORE to avoid what he called bias in the media. Trump has agreed to Rogan’s offer, while Biden has yet to respond.

“I think President Trump has debased the office of the presidency. I think as a country we have lost a sense of decorum, and I don’t think a host like that should be someone who is given the honor, and I think it is an honor, to host a presidential debate,” Hostin said Tuesday.

“I am a traditionalist, as you know. I think that journalists should be hosting these debates,” she later added. “When you talk about a Joe Rogan, who has notably made misogynistic, racist, homophobic comments, that is someone that I have no interest in being given that kind of [stage].”

BEST FORUM FOR TRUMP VS. BIDEN DEBATE? After Pres. Trump agreed to let podcaster and UFC commentator Joe Rogan moderate a presidential debate, the co-hosts discuss if debates should be modernized. https://t.co/1091s9WYqN pic.twitter.com/LBQAftBgi3 — The View (@TheView) September 15, 2020

Rogan, who recently signed an exclusive deal with Spotify, reportedly earned $30 million in revenue last year with 190 million downloads per month for the “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast on YouTube, where he currently has more than 9.5 million subscribers.

Biden and Trump are scheduled to hold three debates in September and October, with moderators already announced.

Fellow co-host Joy Behar Josephine (Joy) Victoria BeharMichael Cohen blames ‘Stockholm syndrome’ for letting Trump leer at his daughter Ivanka Trump vows to take coronavirus vaccine on ‘The View’ after challenge Joy Behar: ‘I will take the vaccine after Ivanka takes it’ MORE said she wasn’t aware of who Rogan was and offered an alternative venue for a fourth debate between Trump and Biden.

“‘The View,’ maybe we can do it,” Behar said.

The first official presidential debate is set for Sept. 29 in Cleveland, with “Fox News Sunday” anchor Chris Wallace Christopher (Chris) WallaceChristie says people shouldn’t bet on strong Biden debate performance Trump officials defend president’s coronavirus response amid Woodward revelations Trump campaign aide envisions ‘similar scenario’ as in 2016 MORE moderating.

