The Texas Supreme Court has blocked Harris County from sending mail-in ballot applications to the more than 2 million registered voters.

The ruling came after Texas’ Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton requested the state’s high court to suspend the county’s attempt to send the applications to voters before another order preventing it was set to expire. The decision forces the county to stop sending unsolicited applications “until further order.”

The Texas Supreme Court decision overturned a ruling Friday from a state district judge giving Harris County the right to send the applications. But Paxton quickly appealed the case to the state’s supreme court, arguing sending the ballots would confuse voters.

“I strongly commend the Texas Supreme Court for stopping the Harris County Clerk from sending millions of mail-in ballot applications, which would create voter confusion and jeopardize the integrity and security of our elections,” Paxton wrote in a statement. “The Harris County Clerk knowingly chose to violate Texas election law and undermine election security. I thank the court for preventing the clerk from proceeding with his unlawful plans while this case continues.”

Earlier this year, Harris County announced it would mail applications to all registered voters. According to Texas law, registered voters automatically qualify to receive a ballot they can return by mail or drop off in person.

Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins tweeted:

“Fortunately, all vote-by-mail applications have already been delivered to Harris County voters aged 65 and above. My office is prepared to send applications and educational materials to remaining registered voters at the conclusion of this baseless litigation.”

