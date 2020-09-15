https://redstate.com/stu-in-sd/2020/09/15/the-adverse-effects-of-obama%E2%80%99s-eo-13583-and-fogo-purge-are-now-obvious/
About The Author
Related Posts
To Win The 21st Century, It’s Time For A Detente Between The Government And Big Tech
January 10, 2020
Kayleigh McEnany Roasts Media With Their Own Words After Question About Masks at Trump’s NC Rally
September 9, 2020
Mueller's Done, But Democrats Are Sounding a Little Nixonian
April 19, 2019
The Whole of Europe Is Scarred by France's Terrible Loss
April 16, 2019
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Pets
Fishing
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy